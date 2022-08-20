Bates (calf) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Kansas City, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Bates is one of three tight ends ruled out for Washington, leaving Armani Rogers and Eli Wolf as the team's healthy options this Saturday.
