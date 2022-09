Ridgeway was claimed off waivers by the Commanders on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ridgeway was waived by the Cowboys on Saturday after he didn't see the field during the team's season opener against the Buccaneers. The 2022 fifth-round pick figures to help shore up Washington's depleted defensive tackle position after fellow rookie Phidarian Mathis (knee) underwent successful surgery to repair a torn meniscus last Friday.