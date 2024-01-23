Ridgeway had 31 tackles (16 solo) and one pass defense in 17 games in 2023.
The 2022 fifth-round pick has started six of 32 games through two pro seasons, recording 55 tackles on 636 defensive snaps. Ridgeway is still searching for his first NFL sack and figures to have a rotational role again in 2024.
