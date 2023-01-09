Ridgeway suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday's win over the Cowboys, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
With fellow defensive linemen James Smith-Williams (concussion) and Jonathan Allen (knee) both unavailable for Washington's regular-season finale versus Dallas, Ridgeway was called upon to handle an increased workload this past weekend. The 23-year-old rookie registered a career-high five tackles on just 13 defensive snaps before departing with what has since been revealed as a torn pectoral muscle which will likely require months of rehabilitation. With the Commanders having missed the playoffs this season, Ridgeway will aim for a full recovery by the start of the 2023-24 campaign next fall.