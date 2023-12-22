Ridgeway (foot) will be active Sunday versus the Jets, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official website reports.
Ridgeway has been dealing with a foot injury that he suffered last week, but he'll be able to play in Week 16 against New York. The defensive lineman recorded three tackles in the team's Week 15 loss to the Rams.
