Ridgeway (foot) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Ridgeway was able to play through his foot issue in Sunday's loss versus the 49ers, so any limitations at this point may simply be maintenance-related. If he is able to practice in full Thursday or Friday, he'll likely avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
