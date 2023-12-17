Ridgeway (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Fortier notes that Ridgeway suffered a foot injury during the pregame warmups. If he is ruled out, Phidarian Mathis will see more snaps at the backup defensive tackle spot behind Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.
