Ridgeway (foot) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.
Ridgeway was a full participant at practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday, putting himself on track to suit up in Week 18. With Jonathan Allen out, Ridgeway may actually start Sunday.
