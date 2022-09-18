Allen (groin) is active Week 2 against Detroit.
Allen logged three tackles and a sack across 50 snaps on defense in the Week 1 matchup against Jacksonville, but he came away with a groin injury that resulted in a late addition to the injury report this week. That ultimately won't prevent the sixth-year veteran from suiting up and resuming his regular role on the Washington defensive front.
More News
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Added to injury report•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Cleared for Week 2•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Completes limited practice•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Says MRI is precautionary•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Set for MRI•
-
Football Team's Jonathan Allen: Activated off COVID list•