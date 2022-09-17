Allen is a late addition to the Commanders' injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Lions and is now listed as questionable due to a groin injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen tweaked his groin in Washington's season-opening victory over the Jaguars. He subsequently underwent a precautionary MRI and was cleared for Week 2. It is unclear if he has suffered some type of setback, but his status is now up in the air for Sunday. Some combination of Efe Obada, Daniel Wise and Donovan Jeter would be in line to replace his snaps if he is ultimately unable to go.