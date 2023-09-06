Allen was absent from Washington's injury report Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Arizona.
It's a welcome sight for the Commanders, who can now count on the availability of their two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle until further notice. While one of football's most impactful defensive lineman, that doesn't necessarily translate to elite fantasy production.
