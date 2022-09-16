Allen doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions.

Allen underwent a precautionary MRI on Monday after tweaking his groin during Washington's season-opening win. He was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he appears to be fine heading into Week 2. The 2017 first-round pick recorded three tackles and a sack in Week 1 and will look to continue his strong play against Detroit on Sunday.

