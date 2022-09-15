Allen (groin) logged a limited practice Thursday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Allen received an MRI on his groin after the team's Week 1 matchup with the Jaguars. He referred to the test as "precautionary," and that he felt "fine." However, this is the second straight day of limited practices for the veteran tackle. If he were unable to take the field against the Lions on Sunday, Efe Obada and Daniel Wise would likely be looking at extra opportunity.
More News
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Says MRI is precautionary•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Set for MRI•
-
Football Team's Jonathan Allen: Activated off COVID list•
-
Football Team's Jonathan Allen: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Football Team's Jonathan Allen: Cleared of injury designation•
-
Football Team's Jonathan Allen: Managing minor groin issue•