Allen logged eight tackles (two solo), including two tackles for loss, in Sunday's 17-16 win against the Colts.

Allen tied with safety Bobby McCain for a team high in total and solo tackles in this contest. The defensive tackle has now recorded 31 tackles (22 solo), 3.5 sacks, three passes defended, one interception and a forced fumble over eight games in 2022. Allen should continue to pose a significant problem for opposing offensive lines this season.