Allen recorded eight tackles (seven solo), a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble against the Giants in the 20-20 tie Sunday.

Allen registered his 7.5 sack of the season, just 1.5 sacks shy of his career high from last year. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle also forced his second fumble of the season which was recovered by Jamin Davis and led to a field goal. Allen played more than 90 percent of the snaps for the second straight week and third time of the season and will look to continue this production after the bye week in a rematch against the Giants.