Allen has left Sunday's game against the Browns with a knee injury.
Allen left in the second quarter with the injury and he is questionable to return. As Allen is a significant part of the team's defensive front, his absence will certainly be felt. While he is out, John Ridgeway and David Bada will both likely see an uptick in opportunities.
