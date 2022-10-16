Allen recorded four tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble during Thursday's 12-7 win over the Bears.

Allen caught his first-career interception late in the first quarter of Thursday's contest when the ball projected up in the air following a throw off of a Washington defensive lineman's helmet. The sixth-year pro now has 23 tackles and 3.5 sacks through the team's first six games, and he'll likely play heavy snaps again next Sunday versus the Packers.