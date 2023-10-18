Watch Now:

Allen (knee) was a limited participant at Washington's practice Wednesday.

Allen played 84 percent of the Commanders' defensive snaps while playing the entirety of their 24-16 win over Atlanta in Week 6, so his limited participation Wednesday is likely for rest purposes. His knee is worth monitoring as the week goes on and Allen will have two more practice sessions to increase his workload ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup with New York.

