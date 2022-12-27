Allen recorded six tackles (two solo) in Saturday's 37-20 loss to the 49ers.
Allen played all but two of Washington's defensive snaps this past weekend against San Francisco, while he's also amassed at least five stops in each of the last four games. The 27-year-old is now just five more tackles and two more sacks away from setting new career highs in those departments, and he'll have two contests remaining to do so.
