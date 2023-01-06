Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Allen will miss the Commanders' season finale in Week 18 as he nurses the knee injury he sustained in the team's Week 17 loss to the Browns. The defensive tackle will finish his 2022 campaign with 64 tackles, including 7.5 sacks, while intercepting a pass, deflecting three others and forcing two fumbles over 16 contests. John Ridgeway could step into a starting role in Allen's absence Sunday versus Dallas.