Allen (pectoral) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Allen has been recovering from a torn left pectoral muscle he underwent in Week 6. The veteran defensive tackle was designated for return from injured reserve this Wednesday, but he'll miss at least another game as he aims to return for Week 17 or 18. He recorded 15 tackles (13 solo) and 2.0 sacks across the first six games of the season.