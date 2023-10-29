Allen and the other Commanders defensive linemen are subject to trade rumors in advance of Tuesday's trade deadline, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday.
Allen has expressed some discontent with the organization and thus might be the most likely of the Commanders linemen to go. He's cleared to play for Sunday against the Eagles this week.
