Allen logged five total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers.

The Pro Bowl defensive tackle put up the third-most tackles he's recorded in a game this season Sunday, bringing his total up to 53 stops on the year. Allen has had another productive year for the Commanders' defense, appearing in all 16 of the team's games thus far and ranking second in both tackles for loss (10) and sacks (5.5). The 28-year-old will look to end the season on a positive note in Week 18's game against the Cowboys.