Allen posted eight tackles (five solo), including a sack, and a pass defense during the Commanders' 25-10 loss to Dallas on Sunday.

Allen didn't record more than four tackles in any of the first three games of the season, but he tied for the team lead with eight stops during Sunday's defeat. The 27-year-old now has 17 tackles (12 solo), including two sacks, and two pass defenses over the first four games of the season.