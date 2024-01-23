Allen (knee) finished 2023 with 53 tackles (30 solo), 5.5 sacks and one pass defense in 16 games.

The only game he missed was Week 18, and he recorded the second-most QB hits (19) of his career despite having four other seasons with more sacks. On the other hand, PFF graded Allen at No. 124 out of 137 qualified interior d-linemen for run defense, suggesting that what had once been one of his strengths as a defensive end on early downs has become a weakness now that he lines up at defensive tackle for about three-fourths of his snaps. It is possible a new coaching staff in Washington will want Allen on the edge more, though the 300-pounder has always manned the interior at least half the time since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2017. He has two years remaining on a four-year, $72 million extension, with non-guaranteed base salaries of $14 million (2024) and $15.5 million (2025) perhaps creating some question about his future under new management in Washington.