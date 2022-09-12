Allen (groin) said Monday that he feels "fine" and the MRI on his groin was mostly "a precaution," Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The exact severity of the injury that forced Allen out of Washington's 28-22 win versus Jacksonville is still unknown, but his words are an encouraging sign. He notched a sack before exiting, so the Commanders will certainly hope he can return for Week 2 at Detroit. If he can't though, Efe Obada and Daniel Wise are probably the next men up.