Allen (groin) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Allen racked up three tackles and one sack before being forced out of Sunday's 28-22 win over Jacksonville. The sixth-year defensive tackle's MRI results should provide more clarity on the nature of his groin issue, and also his Week 2 availability status against Detroit. If Allen misses any time, Efe Obada and Daniel Wise are candidates to fill in on Washington's defensive front.