Allen accumulated four solo tackles and one sack in the Commanders' Week 10 loss to the Seahawks.
Allen's sack brings his season total up to four across 10 games. He saw the field for 62 defensive snaps (84 percent), which was his second highest total of the season. The defensive tackle will attempt to make it back-to-back games with a sack in Week 11 when Washington hosts the Giants.
More News
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Potential trade candidate•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Will suit up at Giants•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Limited Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Records sack in win•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: All clear for Week 1•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Allen: Nursing plantar fasciitis•