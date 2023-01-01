Allen (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Browns, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Allen exited the game in the first half and was initially questionable to return. This is a devastating blow to the Commanders' defense, especially if it's an injury that would keep him out for Week 18 as well. John Ridgeway and David Bada will both likely see an uptick in opportunities while Allen is sidelined.