Allen (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at the Giants.
Allen was able to manage a full practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday, leaving no doubt he'll play in Week 7. He'll remain a starter and one of the most impactful defensive tackles in the league Sunday.
