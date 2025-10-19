The Commanders activated Jones (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Jones sustained a hamstring injury during the Commanders' Week 2 loss to the Packers, which was severe enough for him to necessitate a stint on injured reserve. He was a full participant in practice all week, but his activation from IR indicates that he is on track to play Week 7. Jones would serve on special teams and in a reserve role at corner should he be cleared to play Sunday.