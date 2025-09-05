Jones (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The 31-year-old cornerback rested during Friday's practice after recording limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Jones, a nine-year NFL veteran, logged 58 total tackles, six passes defended and two forced fumbles for the Patriots in 2024. He's expected to provide depth to the Commanders' secondary this season, likely playing behind Trey Amos and Marshon Lattimore.