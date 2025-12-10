Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Dealing with injury to ribs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones did not practice Wednesday due to a rib injury.
Jones logged an 80 percent defensive snap share against the Vikings this past Sunday but appears to have picked up an injury along the way. His level of participation in practice the remainder of the week should reveal if he's in danger of missing Sunday's clash against the Giants. Should Jones be unable to suit up in that game, Noah Igbinoghene could see more opportunities on defense.
