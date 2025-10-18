Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Designated as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Dallas, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Jones has missed the Commanders' last four games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 2 at Green Bay, but there's a chance he could return in Week 7 after participating fully at practice during the week. Whenever he returns, his primary hurdle to snaps at cornerback may be rookie second-rounder Trey Amos.
More News
-
Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Logs full practice in return•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Practice window opens•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Moves to IR•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Back to full health•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Logs limited practice Thursday•