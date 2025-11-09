Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Exits game with groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Detroit.
Jones has been taken to the locker room, where medical staff will evaluate his groin injury to determine whether he can return. Trey Amos (ankle) has already been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game, so Antonio Hamilton, Mike Sainristil and Noah Igbinoghene will be the Commanders' top corners if Jones is not cleared to return.
