Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Logs full practice in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (hamstring) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Jones' 21-day window to return to injured reserve Wednesday, and he participated in the walkthrough session without limitations. He'll have to log full practices over the next two days to have a realistic chance of being reinstated from IR ahead of Sunday's NFC East clash against the Cowboys.
