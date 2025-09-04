Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Logs limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Jones is working through a hamstring injury, which has limited his participation in each of the first two practices of the week. He would avoid an injury tag heading into Week 1 against the Giants on Sunday were he to log a full practice Friday. Jones signed a one-year contract with the Commanders in March after spending the first nine years of his NFL career with the Patriots, and the veteran is expected to serve in a rotational role with Trey Amos, Marshon Lattimore and Mike Sainristil at corner.
