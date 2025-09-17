Jones (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Jones sustained a hamstring injury during the Commanders' Week 2 loss to the Packers, and the issue now appears serious enough to land him on IR. The Auburn product has played 41 total snaps (20 defensive and 21 on special teams) so far this season, recording two total tackles. In his stead, Noah Igbinoghene is expected to serve as Washington's top reserve corner.