Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (hamstring) is active for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.
Jones will make his return to action after missing four weeks while on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The cornerback will provide the team with some much-needed help in the secondary while Washington faces off with the likes of Ceedee Lamb, George Pickens and Jake Ferguson in Week 7.
