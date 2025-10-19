default-cbs-image
Jones (hamstring) is active for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.

Jones will make his return to action after missing four weeks while on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The cornerback will provide the team with some much-needed help in the secondary while Washington faces off with the likes of Ceedee Lamb, George Pickens and Jake Ferguson in Week 7.

