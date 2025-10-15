The Commanders designated Jones (hamstring) to return to practice from IR on Wednesday.

Jones now has a 21-day window to be evaluated at practice without counting against the 53-man roster, within which Washington can activate him from IR at any time. Once fully recovered from the hamstring injury he sustained Week 2 against the Packers, Jones is expected to resume contributing on special teams and in a depth role on defense. If he's able to resume practicing in full immediately, he could return to action as early as Sunday versus the Cowboys.