Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Questionable to return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (hamstring) is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the Packers.
Jones appears to have suffered a hamstring injury in the second half versus Green Bay, causing his status for the rest of the game to be up in the air. In his absence, Noah Igbinoghene stands to see an increase in workload at cornerback.
