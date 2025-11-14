Jones (groin) isn't listed on Washington's injury report for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Jones sustained a groin injury during Washington's Week 10 loss to the Lions, but he has recovered in time to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins in Madrid. He has started only one game in 2025 but is likely to make a second start Sunday since Marshon Lattimore (knee) and Trey Amos (lower leg) are both on IR.