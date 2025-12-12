Jones (ribs) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.

Jones was unable to log any participation in practice this week. With the starter faced with an extended recovery, Noah Igbinoghene will likely get an opportunity either as the slot or outside cornerback, depending on what Head Coach Dan Quinn wants to do with current slot corner Mike Sainristil. With Marshon Lattimore (knee) and Trey Amos (lower leg) on injured reserve, defensive back seems to be a prime candidate for practice squad elevation this week for the Commanders' defense.