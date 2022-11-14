Williams (knee) was added to the game status report as questionable for Monday's contest versus the Eagles.
Williams was a late addition to Monday's injury report as he's apparently dealing with a knee injury ahead of the Week 10 contest. The running back has only six carries on the campaign and if he is forced to miss Monday's matchup, it likely wouldn't impact the game plan much at all.
More News
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: Cleared for Week 8•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: Limited again Thursday•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: Unavailable against Green Bay•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: Sitting out Thursday practice•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: Non-participant Wednesday•