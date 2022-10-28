Williams doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Williams has missed back-to-back games due to a knee injury, but he's returned to practice during Week 8 prep and is expected to be available Sunday. The veteran running back has played primarily on special teams this season and is firmly planted behind Brian Robinson, Antonio Robinson and J.D. McKissic on the running back depth chart.
