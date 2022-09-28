Williams was limited during practice Wednesday due to an illness, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The severity of the aliment doesn't appear to be too serious as the running back was able to at least participate in some of Wednesday's practice. He'll have a couple of days to shake the illness before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 4. However, he's played primarily on special teams, so his potential absence wouldn't be a major concern.
