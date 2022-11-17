Williams (knee) was listed as a full participant on the Commanders' estimated injury report Wednesday.
Williams was a late add to Week 10's injury report, as he first popped up with a knee issue Monday morning before being ruled inactive for Washington's win over Philadelphia. While the Commanders did not hold a full practice Wednesday, it appears the running back was able to quickly work past this injury given his estimated participation to begin Week 11. Williams has played primarily on special teams over six games this season, though he could see usage in a supplemental role on offense if No. 3 running back J.D. McKissic (neck) remains out against the Texans on Sunday.
