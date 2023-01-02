Williams took nine carries for 30 yards and caught three of five targets for three yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Cleveland.

Williams was the No. 2 back with Antonio Gibson (knee) inactive and ended up playing 46 percent of snaps, though Brian Robinson had a safe majority of the ground work with 24 carries for 87 yards (and one incomplete target). Williams could have a similar role Week 18 against a tough Dallas defense if Gibson is out again, while Gibson's return would push Williams back to third on the depth chart.