Williams took four carries for 22 yards in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Falcons.
Williams played five snaps, his first action on offense since a Week 4 blowout loss to the Cowboys. There's no guarantee of more touches Week 13 against the Giants, with Williams' chances to handle a consistent role seemingly depending no either Brian Robinson or Antonio Gibson missing time.
