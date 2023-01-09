Williams took 14 carries for 32 yards and two catches for nine yards in Sunday's 26-6 win over Dallas.

Williams got the third start of his career three weeks before his 29th birthday, though Jaret Patterson finished with more carries and yards (17 for 78) with both Antonio Gibson (foot) and Brian Robinson (knee) inactive for the season finale. Williams is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and should find an opportunity -- be it in Washington or elsewhere -- to compete for a special-teams role and depth RB job.